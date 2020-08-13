Ryan Serhant reacts to a millennial millionaire and real estate investor living in Seattle

Real estate mogul and "Million Dollar Listing" star Ryan Serhant is impressed by millennial millionaire Todd Baldwin, who has a job in commercial insurance sales but makes the bulk of his money investing in real estate.

"He's worth $1.2 million by the time he's 25," Serhant points out while reacting to a Millennial Money episode featuring Baldwin. "When I was 25 in New York City, I was worth like 1.2 thousand, probably."

Baldwin, now 28, and his wife Angela own six rental properties in the Seattle area and bring in about $460,000 per year in rent. After expenses, including mortgage payments, taxes, insurance and utilities, they keep about $150,000 of that per year.

At 36, Serhant is one of the most successful brokers in the world. He relates to Baldwin on more than just a real estate level. "I connect to Todd to the core," he says after learning that Baldwin's first job was shoveling manure for $3 an hour. "I remember my first job ever was picking up sticks and being paid per stick."

Serhant also shoveled driveways and started a woodcutting business to make extra cash as a kid. "My parents made it very, very clear to me to understand the value of the dollar," he says, adding that it appears Baldwin's mother did the same thing. Baldwin was raised by a single mom who worked multiple jobs to support her kids.

"You need to talk to your kids about money so they can understand how it works so that they're never afraid of it and that they're never stupid with it," says Serhant, who became a dad last year.