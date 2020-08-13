The stock market rally is not connected to reality, India stock exchange chief warns

An employee walks past an electronic board that indicates the latest stock figures at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 19, 2014.

The chief executive of India's National Stock Exchange highlighted concerns around the recent market rally, as stimulus measures continue to prime stocks from New York to New Delhi.

"It's a really uncertain world, and nobody really knows how it's going to develop over the next 12-18 months," Vikram Limaye told CNBC.

"From that perspective, it does appear that the markets don't seem to be connected with the ground reality and the uncertainty that actually faces most economies in the world," he said.

"This is largely liquidity driven," he added.

Limaye was speaking on a "Future of Derivatives in Emerging Markets" panel hosted by the Saudi Tadawul and moderated by CNBC Wednesday evening.

"At another level, in many markets, the index is not really an indicator of the broader market," he said. "These indices are largely driven by a handful of stocks that have done exceedingly well," he added.

"The FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) stocks are driving, I would argue based on some of the data that I've seen, 50-60% of the return on the NASDAQ," he said. "The rest of the stocks, obviously the valuations are quite different."

The Nasdaq has risen over 22% year-to-date, even as U.S. GDP collapsed in the first and second quarters amid the coronavirus shutdown. The outperformance of tech against a backdrop of dire economic data has even prompted fears that a correction could be coming.