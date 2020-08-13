Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Cisco, Fossil, Penn National, Micron & more

Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading.

Lyft — The ridesharing stock fell more than 4% after the company reported a 61% drop in revenue for its second quarter. The company reported a loss of 86 cents per share and $339 million of revenue for the quarter, both of which beat Wall Street expectations.

Cisco – Shares of Cisco tanked 11.5% after the maker of computer networking equipment provided a disappointing forecast. Cisco called for a fourth consecutive revenue decline in its quarterly guidance. Its revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, while topping expectations slightly, declined 9% from a year earlier. Earnings came in at 80 cents per share, versus 74 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company also announced that its chief financial officer Kelly Kramer will be retiring.

Fossil — Shares of Fossil jumped 11% after the company reported a smaller loss and more revenue than Wall Street analysts expected, according to FactSet. The company said in the earnings release that it had more cash and cash equivalents than total debt as of July 4.

Penn National Gaming — Shares of the casino company popped more than 7% Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Penn National Gaming with a buy rating, citing the casino stock's partnership with Barstool Sports as a major growth area. Goldman slapped a $60 per share price target on the stock, implying more than 20% upside over the next 12 months.

Micron — The semiconductor stock lost more than 3% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy. The firm said in a note that channel checks showed weak demand for company's products in the coming quarters. "While we continue to like the secular story of MU and the memory industry, we tactically step to the sidelines until we get more clarity about the magnitude and duration of the current downturn," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Apple — Shares of the tech giant rose 1.8% following a Bloomberg News report that the company was working on a subscription product for digital fitness. The stock has now gained 57% so far this year.

Tesla – Shares of the electric vehicle company gained more than 4% as the stock continued to rise following the company's announcement that it is enacting a five-for-one stock split. Shares jumped 13.12% on Wednesday after the news was released on Tuesday night, despite the fact that a stock split does not change anything about a company's underlying fundamentals.

Tapestry — Shares of the luxury apparel company fell 3% after Tapestry released the results for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines for the quarter, but executives said on a call with analysts that traffic to physical retail stores is still be pressured by the pandemic, according to a transcript provided by FactSet.

Vroom — The e-commerce stock plunged 16% after the company's quarterly report showed a declining average selling price for the cars on its platform. Vroom did report a smaller-than-expected loss and higher revenue than Wall Street analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Aspen Technologies — The software stock soared nearly 30% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter and delivered guidance above what analysts anticipated, according to FactSet. Aspen said its maintenance revenue grew by more than 10% year over year.