Trump says UAE and Israel to normalize relations in deal that pauses West Bank annexations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish normal diplomatic relations in a development that will put on pause Israel's efforts to annex parts of the West Bank claimed by Palestinians.

The president released a joint statement from the two countries and the United States on Twitter announcing the move. Leaders of the three countries spoke earlier in the day, according to the statement.

The news comes amid years of warming ties between the UAE and Israel, which until now have not have official diplomatic or trade relations.

The UAE, as with many Arab countries, has had an economic boycott against Israel since its founding and does not formally recognize it. But cooperation between the two on issues like security and the increasing frequency of unofficial meetings by leaders, often aided by Washington, have been widely reported for some time.

The deal makes the UAE the first Gulf state to normalize ties with Israel and only the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to have open diplomatic ties to the country.