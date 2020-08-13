Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference on Thursday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 20 million people across the globe.

The U.S., which has identified more than 5 million Covid-19 cases so far, saw its deadliest day since May on Wednesday with 1,500 coronavirus deaths. The U.S., Brazil and Mexico lead the globe in the number of reported coronavirus fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization regional director for the Americas, said during a news briefing Tuesday that the numbers "make it clear" that the Americas remain "under the grip of Covid-19." WHO officials, however, have said that there are "green shoots of hope" in the fight against the coronavirus.

"I know many of you are grieving and that this is a difficult moment for the world," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference on Monday. "But I want to be clear, there are green shoots of hope, and no matter where a country, a region, a city or a town is, it's never too late to turn the Covid-19 outbreak around."

