Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

The "Fearless Girl" statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on June 29, 2020 in New York City.

Initial U.S. weekly jobless claims fell to 963,000, the Labor Department said. That's below a Dow Jones estimate of 1.1 million. It was also the first time since March that jobless claims came in below 1 million . Thursday's data was the latest indication of an improving labor market. To be sure, investors continued to keep a watchful eye on Washington, where the nation's top lawmakers continue to haggle over a new coronavirus-relief package for American households and businesses.

Shares of Cisco Systems dropped 11% after the tech company issued weaker-than-expected earnings guidance for the current quarter. United Airlines , Delta and American all fell more than 1%.

Retail sales and consumer sentiment are among the economic numbers set for release on Friday.

