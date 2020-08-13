WHO says there's 'no evidence' the coronavirus is being transmitted by food

Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The World Health Organization said Thursday there is "no evidence" the coronavirus is being transmitted through food.

Researchers in China are studying the issue, and the international agency is tracking their findings, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, said during a press conference at the agency's Geneva headquarters. But right now "there is no evidence that food or the food chain is participating in the transmission of this virus," he said.

"People should not fear food, or food packaging or processing or delivery of food. Food is very important. And I would hate to think that we would create an impression that there's a problem with our food or there's a problem with our food chain. We're under enough pressure as it is," he said.