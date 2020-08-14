Asia set to open near flat following a mixed finish on Wall Street

Asia Pacific markets were set to open near flat on Friday.
Australia's SPI futures traded at 6,044, which was fractionally lower than the benchmark ASX 200's last close at 6,091.
Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly higher open in Japan where the main Nikkei 225 last closed at 23,249.61.
The session in Asia followed a mixed finish on Wall Street overnight where the S&P 500 failed once again to reach its record high from February.
Investor sentiment was kept in check as U.S. lawmakers seem unable to move forward with a coronavirus stimulus bill.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will not restart talks with Republicans on the matter until they increase their aid offer by $1 trillion. White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow also told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that the administration and Democrats were at a "stalemate."
The U.S. dollar traded lower against a basket of its peers as the dollar index fell 0.12% to 93.219. The Japanese yen changed hands at 106.98 against the dollar and the Australian dollar traded near flat at $0.7149.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.