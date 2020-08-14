Asia set to open near flat following a mixed finish on Wall Street

Asia Pacific markets were set to open near flat on Friday.

Australia's SPI futures traded at 6,044, which was fractionally lower than the benchmark ASX 200's last close at 6,091.

Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly higher open in Japan where the main Nikkei 225 last closed at 23,249.61.

The session in Asia followed a mixed finish on Wall Street overnight where the S&P 500 failed once again to reach its record high from February.