Chase Coleman's Tiger Global increased bets on several major software stocks

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Chase Coleman, founder of Tiger Global Management LLC
Amanda L. Gordon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management continued to add to its position is several software stocks during the second quarter, according to a securities filing. 

Coleman made his name working under legendary investor Julian Robertson, who closed his Tiger Management fund in 2000 and gave Coleman $25 million to start his own fund. Since striking out on his own as a hedge fund manager, Coleman has earned a reputation as a tech investor.

The fund released its filing of quarterly holdings as of June 30 on Friday. In the first quarter, Tiger Global made bets on software and work-from-home stocks, and Coleman doubled down in the second quarter.