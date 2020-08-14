Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, CrowdStrike, Walmart, Marriott & more

Jefferies upgraded the hotel chain and said Marriott was a "quality" company with a "superb" management team and that the stock should outperform once the "new normal" operating environment returns.

"MAR is lagging the S&P 500 by nearly 40% YTD and HLT by 25%, while both are anchored by proven management teams and business models which we have confidence will recover. We apply higher than average - but not peak - valuation multiples for HLT and MAR which drives our updated price targets of $101 and $125, respectively. We believe the key catalysts for outperformance are primarily the resumption of capital returns as a new normal operating environment returns."