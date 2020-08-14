Pinterest to announce new board member as employees stage virtual walkout over gender discrimination claims

Pinterest on Friday said it is planning to announce a new board member as its employees mobilize a protest against gender and racial discrimination at the company.
"We can confirm a board announcement is coming soon, but have no further details to share at this time," a company spokeswoman told CNBC.
Bloomberg was first to report the upcoming board member announcement.
The board member announcement comes days after former Pinterest chief operating officer Francoise Brougher brought a lawsuit against the company for gender discrimination. Brougher also published a 4,000-word blog post in which she described a discriminatory, misogynistic and hostile work environment at the company.
Pinterest employees have organized a virtual walkout scheduled to take place on Friday. Employees will sign off from work early in protest of the gender and racial discrimination at the company, according to a website and a petition for the protest.