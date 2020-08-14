One in three New York restaurants won't open after the pandemic. The Fat Radish is one of the unlucky ones

The Fat Radish was supposed to celebrate its tenth anniversary in October.

But now, after months of uncertainty about its future, the restaurant known for its farm-to-table British food is shutting its doors forever, joining the scores of New York restaurants that have decided to close permanently.

Operating a restaurant in New York has always been difficult, but the pandemic introduced many new challenges, which some owners have found insurmountable. And while sales are slowly recovering, thanks to takeout, delivery and outdoor dining, Toast data found that average daily revenue for New York City restaurants is still down 68% from the year-ago period and lagging national declines of just 33%. Industry experts estimate that as many as one in three restaurants will not reopen.

In July, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo indefinitely postponed reopening indoor dining, which proved to be the death knell for The Fat Radish.

"We didn't have smooth sailing over the years, but we never considered closing it," said managing partner Natalie Freihon, who joined The Fat Radish in 2017. "It's such a special place to us and our neighborhood. We would have never considered closing it unless we felt we couldn't do it justice anymore, and that's kind of what we felt at this time."

Freihon said that they explored all of the possible routes to stay afloat. The Fat Radish wasn't eligible for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program run by the Small Business Administration, because Freihon's business partner Phil Winser is a visa holder.

"It was incredibly disappointing that many visa holders that run restaurants in this city full of immigrants, we were not eligible for that funding, which would have made a big difference for us," she said.

But the restaurant did receive a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to help small businesses stay afloat and hire back employees.

"That was going to be a help, but if we weren't able to reopen, it's not really helpful," Freihon said. "So it got incredibly confusing about how to use the money, and then obviously waiting to see if it was going to go on."

The original PPP required businesses spend the funding within eight weeks in order to have the loan forgiven. In June, the timeline was extended to 24 weeks, and borrowers won a few additional concessions to help them stay afloat, such as extending the rehiring deadline. But it wasn't enough to save The Fat Radish.