Watch live: Trump holds briefing after Congress goes home without coronavirus stimulus deal

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press briefing on Friday after lawmakers fail to strike compromise on a new coronavirus relief bill.

For weeks, lawmakers have argued over the contents of the bill, with the parties at odds over enhanced jobless benefits and expanding mail-in voting, among other issues.

As both parties gear up for their respective conventions, an agreement on legislation, let alone passage of a bill, looks weeks away. The House left Washington for all of August pending a deal on pandemic aid. The Senate typically leaves town for the weekend after its Thursday session.

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 20.9 million confirmed cases and over 760,300 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more than 5.2 million cases and at least 167,200 deaths, according to the latest tallies, more than any other country.

The briefing also comes on the heels of a report from the Government Accountability Office which found that the appointments of Chad Wolf, acting secretary of Homeland Security, and Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, are invalid because they did not follow the Vacancies Reform Act guidelines.

In addition, Trump plans to visit his brother who has been hospitalized later on Friday.

Meanwhile, a former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, the AP reported on Friday.

-- CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

