Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow rose 34.30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,931.02. The S&P 500 was flat at 3,372.85. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% to close at 11,019.30. Stocks waffled around the flatline for most of the session as the S&P 500 failed once again to reach its all-time high.
Retail sales for July rose 1.2%, the Commerce Department said. That's below a Dow Jones estimate of 2.3%. Excluding autos, however, retail sales rose 1.9% to top a forecast of 1.2%. In Washington, lawmakers seem unable to move forward with a coronavirus stimulus bill. This could drag on for weeks as the Senate is in recess until after Labor Day and Hose members have already left for the rest of the month.
Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line advanced more than 1% each.
The Empire State Manufacturing index is set for release on Monday.
