Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building is seen with the Fearless Girl Statue during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 26, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 34 points

The Dow rose 34.30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,931.02. The S&P 500 was flat at 3,372.85. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% to close at 11,019.30. Stocks waffled around the flatline for most of the session as the S&P 500 failed once again to reach its all-time high.

Mixed retail sales data and stimulus latest

Retail sales for July rose 1.2%, the Commerce Department said. That's below a Dow Jones estimate of 2.3%. Excluding autos, however, retail sales rose 1.9% to top a forecast of 1.2%. In Washington, lawmakers seem unable to move forward with a coronavirus stimulus bill. This could drag on for weeks as the Senate is in recess until after Labor Day and Hose members have already left for the rest of the month. 

Cruise operators rise

Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line advanced more than 1% each.

What happens next?

The Empire State Manufacturing index is set for release on Monday.

