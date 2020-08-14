What to watch today: Dow to fall as coronavirus relief talks remain at a stalemate

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures indicated a decline of nearly 80 points at today's opening bell as lawmakers depart Washington without a broad relief package agreement. S&P 500 futures were slightly lower while Nasdaq futures were mostly flat, after a mixed Thursday session in which the S&P again fell short of registering a new record closing high. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields come off highs after jobless data beats estimates (CNBC) The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% Thursday for its second positive session in a row, while the 30-stock Dow and benchmark S&P declined 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. The major averages remain on track for a positive week, which would be the second consecutive for the Dow and the third straight for the S&P and Nasdaq. It's a busy morning for economic data. Retail sales for July are out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 2.3% increase following a 7.5% jump in June. Second-quarter productivity is released at the same time. It is seen posting a 4.4% annual rate increase following a 0.9% decline during the first quarter.



At 9:15 a.m. ET, July industrial production figures will be released. Economists expect a 2.8% increase following a 5.4% rise in June. Then at 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary August Consumer Sentiment Index. It's expected to fall to 71 from the final July reading of 72.5. At the same time, the government is out with June business inventories, seen falling 1.2% after declining 2.3% in May. There are no earnings reports of note today.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, 11 cents above estimates, while the maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment also saw revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Applied Materials also gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast amid rebounding demand. Baidu (BIDU) beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, but the Chinese search engine giant's shares are under pressure on news that its video streaming service iQIYI (IQ) is the subject of an SEC investigation. The SEC is seeking financial records dating to the beginning of 2018 as well as documents relating to various acquisitions and investments. CureVac (CVAC) will begin trading on the Nasdaq today after selling 13.33 million shares at $16 per share in its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $2.8 billion. The German biotech company is among those using messenger RNA technology to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. AutoZone (AZO) announced plans to hire more than 20,000 U.S. employees. The auto parts seller is taking the action in response to rebounding demand from both retail and commercial customers. Tesla (TSLA) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas to "equal weight" from "underweight", who revised his opinion on the automaker's stock based on the improving prospects for Tesla building an electric vehicle battery supply business. Ventas (VTR) was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, which points to improving trends for senior housing. Ventas is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates senior housing and health care properties.

