There's still a lot of confusion about stimulus checks

For a program that seems to have clear-cut limits for eligibility, stimulus checks appear to have puzzled a lot of people.

Part of the problem was determining eligibility, says Aaron Klein, a fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, a non-partisan research group in Washington, D.C.

"The structure of the stimulus payment is this refundable tax credit for this year," Klein said.

Because the government couldn't know people's taxable income for 2020, it told the IRS to rely on information from a previous year.

Put simply, the stimulus checks don't always reflect someone's current reality.

"Income is far more variable for many families than policymakers appreciate," said Klein, who is also policy director of Brookings' center on regulation and markets.

As the nature of work changes, income volatility has been rising, Klein says. Policymakers assume that wages tend to rise slightly each year and people will earn a percent or two over what they made previously.

"That is based on the world of generations ago," he said. "One reason policymakers have failed to appreciate the growth of income volatility is that they themselves have the most stable incomes and jobs."

In general, benefit programs can't address instability in wages because they don't factor in income drops or losses, the Aspen Institute found in its study on income volatility.

Remember, too, Klein says, a number of side hustles have been wrecked by the pandemic. People who worked at sports stadiums or in events, such as weddings, to pick up extra cash, can no longer depend on that secondary income.

The result: Some people didn't get a check even though they would qualify based on current circumstances.