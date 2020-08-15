Investors can bet on these stocks to capitalize on the recovery, Jefferies says

A worker wears a mask at the Boeing Renton Factory, where 737 MAX airliners are manufactured, as commercial airplane production resumes following a suspension of operations last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Renton, Washington, April 21, 2020.

With several recent reads on the economy beating expectations, analysts at Jefferies compiled a group of stocks that would benefit from a quicker economic recovery.

The analysts said in a note to clients that they are not expecting these companies to snap back to normal this fall but instead think they could see strong growth in the years ahead.

"This selection of stocks represents industries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and whose performance has significantly lagged the broader market. For these stocks, we see the potential for significant upside vs expectations through '22 and beyond," the note said.