How to know if you are one of the people getting a $500 stimulus check in August

If your first stimulus check felt a little light, you may be in luck.

The CARES Act included a $1,200 payment for many individuals, $2,400 for married couples filing jointly and a $500 credit for children under 17. But some families did not receive credit for all of their dependents.

If you missed out on the $500 dependent payment and gave the IRS your information before May 17th, your check should already be in the mail, according to the IRS.

Check out this video to see which groups were affected most and to learn how you can find out if you received your full payment.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.