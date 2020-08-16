Skip Navigation
Here are JPMorgan's favorite retail names into earnings

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A Target store employee collects shopping carts to bring back into the store on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Retail earnings kick off in the week ahead and JPMorgan is pointing out its top buy-rated retailers for what has been a surprisingly strong earnings season so far. 