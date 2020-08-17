$300 unemployment boost may last for only for 3 weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he leaves the White House for a trip to Minnesota and Wisconsin August 17. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A $300-a-week federal boost to unemployment benefits may end shortly after it starts. In some states, recipients may only get three weeks' worth of payments — if they get it at all. The enhancement to jobless aid, authorized by President Donald Trump in a recent executive measure, is available in states approved for funding by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is disbursing the relief. The extra $300 a week, to be paid as part of a new "lost wages assistance" program, comes after a $600-a-week federal unemployment supplement enacted by Congress lapsed at the end of July. It had been in place since April.

Without additional federal assistance, unemployed workers are getting $308 a week in state benefits, on average, according to the Labor Department. For many, this isn't enough to cover basic living expenses. Some are getting just $5 a week.

Three weeks of funding

States applying for the federal grants will receive an "initial obligation of three weeks of needed funding," according to a recent memo issued by FEMA about the relief. The agency will then make allotments to states on a week-by-week basis "in order to ensure that funding remains available for the states who apply for the grant assistance," according to the memo. The policy amounts to a guarantee of just three weeks of federal funding for the unemployment subsidy, said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project. FEMA and the White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Recipients in early-mover states could ultimately receive aid over a longer period than those in slower-moving states, Evermore said.

'Unfair'

"Some people will be made better off [from the $300 federal aid], and that's a good thing," Evermore said. "But it's not equal. "Some states will be able to do this and some states won't," she added. "I really think that's unfair." More than 28 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits at the end of July, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate, at 10.2%, still exceeds the Great Recession's peak jobless rate, even after more than 9 million Americans have returned to work since May. Trump originally billed the federal unemployment boost as a $400 subsidy. However, most recipients will likely only get $300 a week instead. That's because states would have to opt to kick in the extra $100 a week.