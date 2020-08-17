Biden outspends Trump on Facebook ads for the first time since June, as Kamala Harris VP pick drives fundraising

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden; and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2020.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden last week outspent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Facebook advertisements for the first time since June 6, following the selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Biden's Facebook page spent $6.1 million between Aug. 9 and Aug. 15, according to the Facebook Ad Library Report, and the Harris campaign spent about $5,000 after joining the ticket on Aug. 11. That surpassed the spend from Trump and Pence's Facebook pages of $4.76 million during the same period.

The last time Biden outspent Trump and Pence was the week of May 31 through June 6 when his Facebook page spent $5.24 million while Trump and Pence collectively spent $1.76 million on Facebook ads.

The surge in Biden's Facebook ad spending comes after selecting Harris to be his pick for vice president. The Biden campaign raised $48 million in the 48 hours following that announcement, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, the Biden campaign also announced a $280 million fall ad buy, with $60 million of it going toward digital ads in 15 battleground states, according to the New York Times.