There's a new Apple derivative play that Wall Street is raving about

For investors looking to profit on continued outperformance from Apple, Jamf Holding Corp. is one under-the-radar possibility. On Monday at least 10 Wall Street firms initiated coverage on the company, which went public in July, with eight of the firms giving Jamf a buy-equivalent rating.

RBC called the company "the golden Apple," while Piper Sandler said it's "uniquely tied to Apple enterprise adoption."

Apple recently surpassed Saudi Aramco to become the most valuable company in the world, and on the heels of its rise, an entire ecosystem of companies has developed around the tech giant, including Jamf.