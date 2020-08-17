Still waiting on stimulus check money? IRS urges you to take action before these two deadlines

Millions of stimulus checks were sent to families this spring. Unfortunately, many people are still waiting for that money.

Now, the IRS has announced two deadlines that could help those who still haven't received their full payments.

The stimulus checks were authorized by Congress in the CARES Act and included up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for children under age 17.

But some federal beneficiaries did not receive the $500 payments for qualifying children.

Now, the IRS is reopening the registration period so that those people can submit information on their dependents.

Eligible include recipients of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement, Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension benefits who have children under 17.

The IRS non-filer tool will be open to those federal benefit recipients through Sept. 30.

The catch-up payments of $500 per eligible child should be issued by mid-October, according to the IRS. The money will arrive the same way the first stimulus payment was made. So if you received a direct deposit, the additional money will also come the same way. Others will receive it by mail.