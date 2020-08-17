Still waiting on stimulus check money? IRS urges you to take action before these two deadlines

Millions of stimulus checks were sent to families this spring. Unfortunately, many people are still waiting for that money.
Now, the IRS has announced two deadlines that could help those who still haven't received their full payments.
The stimulus checks were authorized by Congress in the CARES Act and included up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for children under age 17.
But some federal beneficiaries did not receive the $500 payments for qualifying children.
More from Personal Finance:
Uncle Sam now sending $500 per child missing from stimulus checks
Americans face weeks before more stimulus money arrives
For many, second $1,200 stimulus checks won't cover the rent
Now, the IRS is reopening the registration period so that those people can submit information on their dependents.
Eligible include recipients of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement, Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension benefits who have children under 17.
The IRS non-filer tool will be open to those federal benefit recipients through Sept. 30.
The catch-up payments of $500 per eligible child should be issued by mid-October, according to the IRS. The money will arrive the same way the first stimulus payment was made. So if you received a direct deposit, the additional money will also come the same way. Others will receive it by mail.
Beneficiaries who previously used the non-filer tool after May 5 to enter information on their eligible children do not have to take any further action, the IRS said. The agency will automatically issue them payments in October.
Families can check the status of their payments through the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website. A letter confirming the supplemental payment will be sent in the mail.
Families who plan to file tax returns for either 2018 or 2019 should do that instead of using the non-filer tool. Those who cannot access the non-filer tool can also submit a simplified paper tax return instead.
Families who miss the Sept. 30 deadline will still get the $500 as a credit on their 2020 tax returns.
Those who have little or no income and who generally do not file tax returns are still eligible for stimulus checks.
Those individuals need to use the non-filer tool on the IRS website by Oct. 15 in order to get their payments this year.
If they do not meet that deadline, they will be able to claim the stimulus payment as a credit on their 2020 tax return.
The non-filer tool is designed for individuals with less than $12,200 in income for singles and $24,400 for married couples.
Families who receive tax benefits including the earned income tax credit or child tax credit are not eligible to use the tool and will need to file a tax return instead.