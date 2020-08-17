Pinterest adds third woman to board following claims of gender discrimination by former executive

Pinterest appointed Andrea Wishom, president at Skywalker Holdings and former executive vice president at Harpo Productions, as the third woman on the company's board.

Pinterest on Monday appointed a third female director to the company's board, days after a former female executive accused the company of having a discriminatory and misogynistic work environment.

The company appointed Andrea Wishom, president at Skywalker Holdings and former executive vice president at Harpo Productions. The other women on the board are Leslie J. Kilgore, former chief marketing officer at Netflix, and Michelle Wilson, formerly at Amazon. There are also five men on the board.

Last week, Francoise Brougher, Pinterest's former chief operating officer, filed a lawsuit against the company for gender discrimination and published a 4,000-word blog post accusing the company of having a hostile work environment that silences female executives. Following her lawsuit and blog, Pinterest employees organized a virtual protest against alleged gender and racial discrimination at the company.

Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann acknowledged Brougher and the employee protest in his announcement of Wishom.

"She's an expert in creating positive and inspirational content for global audiences, and a passionate advocate for building a company culture of respect, integrity, inclusion and support -- areas in which we must innovate and improve," Silbermann said in a statement.