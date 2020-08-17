Tech investor up 34% this year believes winning cloud software trend 'has many years to run'

People queue outside the Apple new flagship store at Sanlitun on July 17, 2020 in Beijing, China.

One technology fund is soaring this year thanks to its big bet on cloud companies that have seen massive growth during the pandemic.

The Wells Fargo Specialized Technology fund is an actively managed fund that serves as a "technology growth product that investors can use to build wealth over time." With about nearly $600 million in net assets, the 83-stock fund has returned more than 34% this year, while most equities haven't broke even for the year thanks to the coronavirus recession.