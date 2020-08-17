Watch live: Democratic National Convention kicks off with Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders and more

[The stream is slated to start at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former first lady Michelle Obama is set to headline the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday as the party lays out its case for a Joe Biden presidency.

Obama is expected to take the virtual stage after 10 p.m. ET, following speeches from other high-profile figures including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran against Biden in the Democratic primary, and House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina.

Also speaking is Republican former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who was one of the last GOP candidates to drop out of the 2016 race against then-candidate Donald Trump.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the four-day convention is being held mostly remotely – a challenge for the party as it seeks to drum up enthusiasm for Biden, the presumptive Democratic pick, before he accepts the nomination Thursday night.

