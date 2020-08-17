Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updates the public as more businesses reopen

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce reopening guidelines for gyms across the state at a press conference Monday morning.

Cuomo said Friday he would detail those plans at Monday's press conference. He also announced Friday that bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen in New York City starting Monday at 50% occupancy with face coverings and every other lane closed. He added that museums, aquariums and other cultural centers in New York City can resume operations starting Aug. 24 at 25% capacity and with some precautions.

The governor has gradually allowed more businesses and institutions to resume operations as the state, once the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, continues to effectively beat back the coronavirus. The entire state is now in the fourth and final phase of Cuomo's reopening plan, but a number of businesses, including gyms and restaurants, remain closed for indoor operations.

Cuomo has repeatedly said the situation in New York is precarious and that reopening too quickly could allow the virus to spiral out of control again. It remains unclear when and with what modifications gyms will be allowed to reopen in New York.

— CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.

