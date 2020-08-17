Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The S&P 500 made another run at its Feb. 19 record on Monday, but fell short once more. "The S&P 500 is overbought into key resistance and up against seasonal headwinds," said one analyst. should the market "consolidate from here, we'll be monitoring for an accumulation of cyclical equities to confirm what we expect to be a breakout to a new high." These struggles come amid a stalemate among lawmakers over a new coronavirus stimulus package.

Home Depot and Walmart are among the companies set to report earnings on Tuesday.

