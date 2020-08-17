What to watch today: S&P 500 takes aim again at February's record close

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were steady Monday morning, with the S&P 500 less than 1% away from its record close of 3,386.15 on Feb. 19. The index traded above that level on Wednesday and Thursday, but failed to close at a record. Despite Friday's slightly lower close, the S&P 500 gained over 0.6% for the week and stands nearly 54% above its March 23 low heading into Monday's trading day. (CNBC) Retail earnings hit the market this week, with Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT) and Kohl's (KSS) kicking things off Tuesday. Lowe's (LOW) and Target (TGT) report quarter results Wednesday. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH