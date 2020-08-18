Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed as Washington ups the pressure on China's Huawei

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a mixed start on Tuesday as developments in U.S.-China relations continue to be watched by investors.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,125 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,130. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,096.75.

Shares in Australia, on the other hand, were set to dip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,052.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,076.40. The Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting minutes are set to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing are likely to continue to weigh on investor sentiment. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced Monday a further tightening of restrictions on Huawei, aimed at limiting the Chinese telecommunications giant's access to commercially available chips.