China launches an investigation into some wine imports from Australia

China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday it is launching an anti-dumping investigation into some wines imported from Australia.

Australia's Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement that Chinese authorities "have also advised Australia that they are considering a request to launch a countervailing duties investigation."

"This is a very disappointing and perplexing development," Birmingham said, adding that "Australian wine is not sold at below market prices and exports are not subsidised."

The announcement comes amid growing geopolitical tensions between the two countries. China is Australia's top export market, and by far the largest destination for the island continent's wine exports by value, according to the government's industry authority, Wine Australia.

The Chinese investigation targets "wines in containers holding 2 liters or less," according to an English translation on the Commerce Ministry website.

A typical bottle of wine is about 0.75 liters. The reason for the probe was not immediately clear.