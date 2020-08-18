Coronavirus live updates: WHO says world is far from herd immunity; Quest Diagnostics says it has 'ample capacity' for new tests

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
U.S. coronavirus cases appear to be ticking lower, with the seven-day average of newly reported infections falling below 50,000 for the first time in nearly a month. The U.S. reported 35,112 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the average over the past seven days to 49,132, down nearly 10% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. New cases regularly drop early in the week as labs and local government offices reopen after the weekend.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: