Coronavirus live updates: WHO says world is far from herd immunity; Quest Diagnostics says it has 'ample capacity' for new tests

U.S. coronavirus cases appear to be ticking lower, with the seven-day average of newly reported infections falling below 50,000 for the first time in nearly a month. The U.S. reported 35,112 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the average over the past seven days to 49,132, down nearly 10% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. New cases regularly drop early in the week as labs and local government offices reopen after the weekend.