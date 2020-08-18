Court: Hezbollah member guilty in killing of ex-Lebanon PM

A U.N.-backed tribunal has ruled that a member of the Hezbollah militant group is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said Salim Ayyash was guilty of involvement in the suicide truck bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others and injured 226 people in a huge blast outside a seaside hotel in Beirut on Feb. 14, 2005.

The court is reading out verdicts against three other Hezbollah members also charged with involvement in the plot to murder Hariri.