Goldman says the rest of Wall Street is wrong on these stocks and investors should buy them

Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues New York, May 27, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Goldman Sachs analysts are sticking their neck out on several companies, saying that other Wall Street shops are wrong and the stocks are set to soar.

The bank sent a note to clients with its "differentiated buy" list — stocks where its analysts are the most out of consensus with their buy rating. All the names on the list had buy ratings from less than 50% of Wall Street analysts, an average earnings metric estimate at least 5% below Goldman's and were trading at least 10% below Goldman's target price.

"These names appear underappreciated by the market and could generate alpha for investors with a contrarian view," the note said.