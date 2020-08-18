If a student must withdraw from college due to Covid-19, getting a tuition refund or reimbursement could be tricky

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Typical School Refund Policy Source: GradGuard

At UNC, for example, the deadline to withdraw and receive a 95% prorated refund was on Monday. This week, it dropped to 80% and decreases by another 10% in each following week. After Oct. 13, the school offers no money back. Meanwhile, college costs are skyrocketing. Tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $49,870 in the 2019-2020 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $21,950, according to the College Board.

There is another way: Many schools also offer third-party tuition protection or it can also be purchased directly through a provider such as GradGuard or A.W.G. Dewar. Tuition insurance, also known as tuition refund insurance, generally covers families mainly for medical or psychological reasons, with a few obvious exclusions, such as flunking out or being kicked out for disciplinary reasons (although the extent of coverage varies from plan to plan.) As of this year, GradGuard, which works with more than 350 colleges, modified its protection to cover students who become ill due to Covid-19. Before the pandemic, health conditions such as mononucleosis and pneumonia were among the top medical conditions that stood in the way of graduating on time, or at all. Now, coronavirus poses a very real threat. In this case, the student must have a physician or medical practitioner certify that the illness required withdrawal from college for their tuition refund policy to apply.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, "we are busier than we've ever been," said John Fees, co-founder of GradGuard. "The number of policies has doubled since last year — more schools are offering tuition insurance and twice as many families are buying it." GradGuard's tuition insurance starts at $39.95 for $2,500 of coverage per term, although the average policy is $106 for $10,000 of coverage, Fees said. That not only covers tuition but also financial losses from housing and academic fees, as well. Alternatively, families could petition the school for a refund due to the unique circumstances, "but, based on past experience, I haven't heard of very many students getting refunds for medical reasons pre-pandemic," Kantrowitz said.