Home Depot quarterly sales soar 23% as consumers take on more DIY projects in pandemic

Home Depot said Tuesday its quarterly sales soared 23% as consumers stuck in the house during the coronavirus pandemic built decks, painted their walls and tackled other repairs, handily beating investor expectations.

The retailer also topped Wall Street's forecasts for earnings per share and revenue. Customer transactions, average ticket size and sales per retail square foot all saw double-digit growth from the same time last year.

But executives were wary of extrapolating the quarter's results for the rest of the year, sending shares down more than 1% in morning trading.

Here's what the company reported for the fiscal second quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

EPS: $4.02 vs. $3.71 expected

Revenue: $38.05 billion vs. $34.53 billion expected

Home Depot's profit also surged 25% to $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share, during the fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 2, up from $3.48 billion, or $3.17 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings per share of $3.71.

Net sales rose 23.4% to $38.05 billion, topping expectations of $34.53 billion and setting a record high for quarterly revenue. CEO Craig Menear said digital sales doubled, with customers picking up about 60% of their orders in stores.

Its U.S. same-store sales soared 25% in the quarter as consumers visited the retailer more and spent more money. Average purchases rose 10.1% compared with the same time last year to $74.12.