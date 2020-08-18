Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM, deepening crisis

Opposition supporters react to the news of a possible mutiny of soldiers in the military base in Kati, outside the capital Bamako, at Independence Square in Bamako, Mali August 18, 2020. The sign reads: 'Down with France and its governor."

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis.

Keita's detention at his residence in southwestern Bamako followed hours of uncertainty after soldiers mutinied in the morning at the Kati military base outside Bamako and rounded up a number of senior civilian officials and military officers.

Prime Minister Boubou Cisse had earlier appealed for dialogue and urged mutineers to stand down, before dropping from view. Two security sources later told Reuters Keita had been seized and the African Union said Cisse was also in detention.

Mali's state broadcaster went offline after the spate of detentions, before coming back on air in the early evening with pre-recorded programming.

It was not immediately clear who was leading the mutineers, who would govern in Keita's absence or what the mutineers' motivations were. A military spokesman said he had no information.

​Rumours earlier in the day that the mutineers had detained Keita prompted hundreds of anti-government protesters to pour into a central square to celebrate and chant that it was time for him to resign.

Since June, tens of thousands of people in Bamako have taken to the streets to demand Keita's departure, blaming him for corruption and worsening security in the north and centre of the West African country where Islamist militants are active.

A mutiny in 2012 at the same Kati base led to a military coup that toppled then-President Amadou Toumani Toure and hastened the fall of Mali's north to jihadist militants.

French forces intervened the following year to beat them back. But the militants have since regrouped and expanded their influence into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, attacking soldiers, local civilians and Western tourists.