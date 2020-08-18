S&P 500 makes an incredible comeback to a record — These are the biggest winners from the bottom

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

This S&P 500 erased all of its losses from March's pandemic sell-off after hitting a new intraday record and record close on Tuesday, and many of the stocks hardest hit have more than doubled since the market bottomed.

The following are the stocks that have risen the most since the March 23 nadir for the index. Some of the industries most impacted by the economic restrictions used to fight the virus, including retail and energy, have had some of the biggest winners since the market bottom.

Going by analysts' current consensus opinion, many of these comeback plays have come too far, too fast and could be due for a pullback.