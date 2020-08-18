Starboard's Smith is latest high-profile investor to launch a SPAC, with fund seeking $300 million

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value said Tuesday that it is launching a special purpose acquisition company as the firm seeks to capitalize on a record year for SPACs.

The new fund will be called Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, and it plans to raise $300 million through the sale of 30,000,000 shares priced at $10 per share. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the total amount could reach $345 million if underwriters' over-allotment option is fully exercised.