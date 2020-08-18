The top 10 colleges for financial aid

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, college affordability is a top concern.

Roughly two-thirds of parents of college-bound students now say they are more worried about paying for their child's education, according to a report by Discover Student Loans.

More than half of parents also said their child's college plans have changed due to Covid-19, Discover found. By necessity, some students will attend a school closer to home, delay going to college or choose a less expensive public, rather than private, college.

In addition, families will need to rely on financial aid even more than before.

"Don't assume that just because a school has a high sticker cost it's not affordable," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief and author of "The Best 386 Colleges."

When it comes to offering aid, private schools typically have more money to spend, he added. "Even though an in-state school may have a lower initial sticker cost, it doesn't mean that private schools could not be the most affordable."

Yes, annual tuition plus room and board at four-year, private universities is much higher — $49,870 in 2019-20 — compared to public institutions — at just $21,950 — according to the College Board.

However, about two-thirds of all full-time students receive aid, which can lower the price significantly.

Net price: Your net price is tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits, according to the College Board.

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The report is based on data collected from fall 2019 through spring 2020.

Here are the 10 best schools for financial aid, according to The Princeton Review: