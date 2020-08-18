Peace deal between UAE and Israel could lead to more U.S. arms business, GOP Sen. Tom Cotton says

WASHINGTON — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he expects the new peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, brokered in part by President Donald Trump, to lead to more U.S. arms sales.

"The UAE has been an outstanding partner of the United States," Cotton told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "They've long invested in United States military articles and I suspect that they will do even more of that now," he added.

Last week, the Trump administration announced a peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The move is the latest effort to normalize diplomatic ties between Arab nations and Israel. The new pact makes the UAE the first Persian Gulf state to normalize ties with Israel and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to do so.

Cotton, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, added that the new development could attract other countries in the Middle East to buy more U.S. defense equipment.

"I also suspect that there could be other Arab nations that follow in this path and that could also open up the opportunities for more arms sales to our allies to defend against enemies like Iran," he said.