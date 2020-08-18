Walmart second-quarter results crush estimates, as e-commerce sales jump 97%

Customers shop at a Walmart store on May 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart reported a 74% increase in U.S. online sales for the quarter that ended April 30, and a 10% increase in same store sales for the same period as the effects of the coronavirus helped to boost sales.

Walmart posted its biggest earnings surprise in 31 years Tuesday as shoppers rushed in to spend their stimulus checks, and online sales nearly doubled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The discount retailer has been leveraging its massive store base and the investments it's made in e-commerce to supply customers with food and other goods during the pandemic. U.S. same-store sales climbed 9.3% in the fiscal second quarter, while U.S. e-commerce sales surged 97%, as more customers shipped packages to their homes and used same-day delivery and curbside pickup.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company will look to build on these gains by adding a membership service. He did not say when that would launch or provide details about its perks. He said the program will speed up deliveries for customers through curbside pickup and delivery, strengthen relationships with them and collect valuable data.

The program, called Walmart+, is expected to compete with Amazon Prime.

Shares were down about 1% in premarket trading after jumping by more than 6% at one point to reach an all-time high.

On a call with investors Tuesday, Walmart executives acknowledge headwinds it's faced when trying to keep groceries, fishing poles, bicycles and a wide range of other items in stock.

McMillon said that managing supply chain remains a challenge, but its performance is improving.

Here's what the company did in the fiscal second quarter ended July 31:

Earnings per share: $1.56 adjusted, vs. $1.25 expected by Refinitiv's consensus estimates

$1.56 adjusted, vs. $1.25 expected by Refinitiv's consensus estimates Revenue: $137.74 billion vs. $135.48 billion expected by Refinitiv estimates

$137.74 billion vs. $135.48 billion expected by Refinitiv estimates U.S. same-store sales: up 9.3% vs. gain of 5.4%, expected by StreetAccount survey

In the second quarter, Walmart reported net income rose to $6.48 billion, or $2.27 per share, from $3.61 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.