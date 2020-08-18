Working women are in the 'bull's-eye' of the recession. Here's how to cope

There's no doubt the coronavirus-induced economic recession is disproportionately affecting working women.

The average unemployment rate for July was 10.2%. Yet the rate for men was 9.8%, while women's was 10.6%.

"They're calling this a 'she-cession,'" said personal finance expert Jean Chatzky, co-founder of HerMoney.

"When you look at the jobs that have been lost, the majority of them have been women-held jobs," she explained. "But beyond that, women are also getting hit with the additional labor that is being required of us at home when it comes to taking care of our children and our households."

There has been some progress as jobs are added back as the economy restarts. However, work is still lacking. Between February and April, women lost more than 12.1 million jobs. Only 43% of the jobs women originally lost have returned, according to an analysis by the National Women's Law Center.

Meanwhile, young women ages 20 to 24 had the highest rates of unemployment last month compared to all other age groups of men and women 20 and over, according to the NWLC.

"Women — and especially women of color — are in the bull's-eye of this pandemic and recession," said Emily Martin, vice president for education and workplace justice at the center.