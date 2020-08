Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Soroban Capital Partners built a 5.6% stake in the biggest special purpose acquisition company ever — Bill Ackman's $4 billion Pershing Square Tontine — to jump in on Wall Street's latest craze.

The top stock picking fund is also making big bets on the economy. Here are the highlights.