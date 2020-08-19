Asia Pacific stocks set for lower start as S&P 500 touches record high

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a lower start as the S&P 500 stateside rose to a new record overnight.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,050 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,040. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,051.08.

Shares in Australia were also poised to decline. The SPI futures contract was at 6,062.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,123.40.

On the economic data front, Japan's trade data for July is expected to be released at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 erased its coronavirus losses as it rose to an all-time high. The broader market index advanced 0.2% to 3,389.78, a record close. It also touched an intraday all-time high, reaching 3,395.06 earlier in the trading day stateside. The Nasdaq Composite also hit a record, gaining 0.7% to finish its trading day at 11,210.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 66.84 points, or 0.2%, to close at 27,778.07.