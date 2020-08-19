'Corporate culture had to go home': how the pandemic, protests could drive accountability in the workplace

Hattie Hill has more than 30 years of experience developing global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies for corporations, nonprofit organizations and foundations, including IBM, Southwest Airlines and McDonald's. In recent years working with Women's Foodservice Forum, she partnered with Mckinsey to launch research projects about women's leadership in the food industry, which called for developing strategies and measuring progress to reach gender parity in the space.

Last year, she became the president and CEO of T.D. Jakes Foundation with a mission to improve education, workforce preparedness and job training for underserved communities.

With the perspective of her decades-long career, Hill says recent protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd and calls for action to dismantle systemic racism are spilling into the workplace in ways she's never seen before.

She tells CNBC Make It the coronavirus pandemic played a major role, as its upheaval of work and life changed the traditional contract between employers and their employees.

"You had this disruption to corporate culture — corporate culture had to go home," Hill explains. With the majority of U.S. professionals sent to work from home to prevent the spread of the virus, employees suddenly had more power in determining how work would get done. Leaders opened lines of communication to understand the new needs of their employees juggling work with household responsibilities, child-care needs, health-care matters and an entirely new way of living during a pandemic.

In order to keep company culture alive and maintain some semblance of morale, Hill says leaders had to demonstrate empathy in a new way: "Interestingly enough, in what are the toughest economic times for a company, people are coming together in a more human way."

So when protests erupted around the world in May and June, workers drew a direct line in expecting company leaders to take a stand on the racism it exposed in society, as well as in their workplace.

"The employees are asking them to fulfill a promise: to make the world more equitable," Hill says.