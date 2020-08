Customers distance before entering an Apple Store during phase one of reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown in New York City, New York, U.S. June 17, 2020.

Tech investor Gene Munster, who in January correctly foresaw Apple's jaunt to a $2 trillion market cap, said Wednesday he still sees reasons for the iPhone maker's stock to run even higher.

"As we think about what is fair value — and I think that is an important, a critical topic, with understanding why this stock can be $600 or better — is that this still trades at a discount to some of its FAANG peers," Munster said on "Squawk Alley."