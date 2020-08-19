Here's what your Medicare costs could look like in retirement

You may already know that your payroll taxes help fund Medicare, which you're generally eligible for at age 65.

That doesn't let you off the hook for further outlays once you sign up, however. Depending on the particulars of your coverage and how often you use the health-care system, your out-of-pocket costs could hit six-figure territory over the course of your retirement, a report shows.

To cover premiums and out-of-pocket prescription drug costs from age 65 on, you might need $130,000 if you're a man, according to the study from the Employee Benefit Research Institute. For a woman, that amount is $146,000.

Generally speaking, Medicare only covers about two-thirds of the cost of health-care services for the program's 62.5 million or so beneficiaries, the majority of whom are age 65 or older (the rest are younger with disabilities or individuals with end-stage renal disease).

Although the numbers in the report are big, they are lower than the institute's 2019 estimates. At this point, it's unclear exactly what will happen to some Medicare costs next year, due to uncertainty over how the pandemic will affect various parts of the program. Already, premiums and deductibles get adjusted each year; copays and other cost-sharing for specific plans can, as well.

There's an effort afoot in Congress to keep at least one cost from spiking in 2021. While Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) has no premium as long as you have at least a 10-year work history of paying into the program, Part B (outpatient care) comes with a standard monthly premium ($144.60 for 2020). A provision in the GOP's proposed stimulus package, the HEALS Act, would keep that amount in place for next year instead of adjusting it upward.

Meanwhile, the institute's report relies on the premium costs associated with original Medicare (Parts A and B) paired with a specific "Medigap" policy (Plan G, which pays for some Medicare cost-sharing, including co-pays, co-insurance and some deductibles). The calculation also includes premium costs for Part D prescription drug coverage and its associated out-of-pocket spending.