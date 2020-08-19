Why Jill Biden plans to return to her day job even if she becomes first lady

"If we get to the White House, I'm gonna continue to teach," she told CBS News correspondent Rita Braver . "It's important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession."

For the first time since 1981, according to The Washington Post , Biden has taken a break from her teaching career to devote more time to her husband's campaign. But, even during her temporary break, Jim McClellan, NOVA's liberal arts dean, says that Biden has attended voluntary training sessions in online teaching, with the former second lady stating that she plans to return to her day job even if her husband is elected. This move, according to Anita McBride, who runs the First Ladies Initiative at American University, will make Biden the first first lady to hold a day job outside the White House.

Jill Biden, a longtime educator and wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has played a huge role in supporting and uplifting her husband's presidential campaign. And, according to those closest to her, she's done so all while maintaining close ties to her day job as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA).

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden kisses his wife Jill Biden on the forehead at Brandywine High School, where she taught English from 1991 to 1993, during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 18, 2020.

Biden, who first joined NOVA in 2009, comes from a long-standing career in education. Prior to NOVA, she spent several years teaching at various public schools in Delaware, including Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware, where she delivered her 2020 Democratic National Convention speech. The 69-year-old, who has a doctorate degree in education, also spent time teaching at Delaware Technical Community College before stepping into her most recent role at NOVA.

While her husband served as vice president under the Obama administration, Biden became the first second lady to hold a full-time job outside the White House. In a 2016 interview, former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke about what it was like to watch Biden juggle the duties of her day job and the duties of her role as second lady.

"Jill is always grading papers," Obama said. "Which is funny because I'd forget, 'Oh yeah, you have a day job!' And then she pulls out her papers and she's so diligent and I'm like, 'Look at you! You have a job! Tell me! Tell me what it's like!'"

In an interview with Vogue, Biden detailed how as a professor she would have Secret Service dress like college students and sit in the hallway on laptops to disguise themselves. Mary Doody, a former assistant dean at Delaware Technical Community College, recalls how even when Joe Biden served as Delaware's senator, Biden would keep her identity low key.

"At Delaware Tech, they simply did not know that she was Senator Biden's wife," Doody said. "She kept it under wraps. And when she got her doctorate she got it under 'Jacobs'; she didn't use Biden, because she has just always wanted to be her own person and for the students to know her as a teacher and not as the wife of a senator. She doesn't need that affirmation. It's just who she is."

If her husband is elected president, Biden says that in addition to her day job there are a number of things she would love to work on as first lady, with many of them being the same initiatives she focused on as second lady.

"Education would be right up there—and military families. I'd travel all over this country trying to get free community college," she says, while adding that she would also prioritize preschool and kindergarten education. "We need good reading programs, and we need equity in schools. We're competing in this global market, and the U.S.'s standing has got to get better."

