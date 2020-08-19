Millennials missed a decade of financial boom after 2008. It may happen again

Tommaso79 | Getty Images

Not a temporary financial anxiety problem

Lusardi says what is clear during the Covid crisis is that many younger Americans entered it already in a terrible financial situation, whether measured by general level of financial stress, which is an issue for millennials on a global basis, or more specific indicators like levels of debt and lack of liquidity. "They were already financially stressed well before this crisis happened. They couldn't face a small shock let alone a big one. This is not a temporary problem, it is a structural problem and we need to use crisis to concentrate on these weaknesses," she said. Sixty-three percent of younger Americans in the study said they felt stress when thinking about their finances. Use of alternative financial services, including payday lenders, pawn shops, high-interest auto loans, rent-to-own housing finance, and reliance on tax refunds to make ends meet, all show up in the data, with 43% indicating use of high-interest loans and alternative liquidity options. "This is not behavior on the fringes. The share of millennials using these services has increased over time. ... The numbers should have gone the other way. There is no reason why people should have been doing worse 10 years after 2009. Why are people still using a payday lender 10 years later?" she said.

Even in areas associated with good financial decisions, the portrait from the data is concerning. Among millennials that own a home, the data shows them to be highly levered, with over 20% having taken out a home equity line of credit. Among those with retirement accounts, over one-third (33%) tapped into those accounts early during a period of life when the focus should be on contributions, and that percentage increased throughout the decade of economic growth. Now with the CARES Act removing penalties to withdraw retirement plan funds early, Lusardi suspects the current crisis will lead even more millennials to "effectively destroying their nest egg," she said. "It was already getting worse and it will keep getting worse over time, and we are not talking about people close to retirement. We're talking about people not even 30. ... People raid retirement accounts and we are going to push the problem down the road."

We need a wake-up call about young people ... This is the generation that will carry us forward and they need to be on a much stronger financial footing. Annamaria Lusardi George Washington University economics professor

There are increased levels of people with a college education, but the data shows student loans highly connected with financial anxiety — over half (51%) of millennials with loans are concerned about paying them off. "People are starting their economic life in debt today," Lusardi said. "Student loans. If you start making late payments and take up too much debt, it can have consequences in all other financial behaviors ... paying late on credit cards and seeing a credit score decline and you're in a financial situation that continues to be worse and worse." Over 60% of those surveyed said they incur late fees and other charges on credit cards, while 44% said they feel like they have too much debt.

Emergency savings gap

It's no surprise that millennials also are struggling to build emergency savings, a key measure of financial fragility. Over a third (37%) in the NFCS data said they could not come up with $2,000 to meet an emergency within a month, while over half (53%) said they could not save three months of expenses. Recent research from the Federal Reserve also highlighted the severity of this problem, with many Americans indicating they could not easily come up with even $400 for an unexpected expense. Lusardi expects the current crisis and level of layoffs to exacerbate the challenges for Americans who lack savings and liquid assets, especially since many younger Americans work in industries hard hit by the crisis, including the service industry and tourism. One new study found close to 40% of Americans overall can't last a month on savings; 20% not even beyond two weeks. "It is no surprise we are letting people withdraw from retirement accounts," Lusardi said. "We've gotten so used to thinking people dont have savings and we don't realize how important it is for the stability of the economy and wellbeing of people. If you look at people who do well, it is the older population, with a safe and secure income, people at the peak of wealth accumulation."

What can be done in the workplace